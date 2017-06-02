Windsor Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery.

Police say it happened just after 3:30pm on Thursday, June 1st at a pharmacy located in the 2400 block of Howard Avenue.

They say that a suspect had entered the business, approached the counter, and produced a note demanding narcotics.

The suspect lifted his shirt to reveal what was described as being the butt of a handgun.

The suspect received a quantity of narcotics and fled on foot, northbound through a parking lot and across a set of train tracks toward Fraser Avenue. The suspect then entered a waiting mid-size black SUV which drove off northbound on Fraser Avenue.

No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 30 years old, 5’7-5’8, with a skinny build, and 120 lbs – 130 lbs. They say he had a possible fresh scars on his face. He was wearing a white or grey t-shirt and wire-rimmed “aviator” style sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.