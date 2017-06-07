ClearNow
Wednesday June 7th, 2017

Posted at 1:09pm

Crime
Windsor Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a pharmacy.

Police say it happened around 3pm on Monday June 5th, 2017 a pharmacy located in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

They say that an unknown suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing. He approached the employee at the front counter and demanded prescription drugs. Another employee grabbed a pool cue and struck the suspect a number of times.

The suspect quickly left the store and was last seen running north from the scene.

The suspect was described as a white male, 19 to 25 years old, wearing a black hoodie, green cargo pants, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

