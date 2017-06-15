Windsor Police officers got their man after a long foot chase.

Police say that around 3:30pm on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 an officer was in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Eugenie Street when he observed a male pull into a parking lot on a motorcycle. The officer recognized the male as he was wanted in relation to a recent theft.

As the officer began to place the male under arrest, he pulled away from the officer and fled on foot. After a lengthy foot chase officers located the male in the rear yard of a residence in the 600 block of Stanley Street and placed him under arrest.

Investigation also revealed that a licence plate on the motorcycle was reported stolen.

Jeffrey Martyniuk, a 41-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with escape lawful custody, possession of stolen property under $5,000, theft over $5,000 and breach of recognizance.