Windsor Police continue to investigate after a teen was struck by a van Monday.

Police say it happened around 3:30pm in the 1900 block of Dominion Blvd near the intersection with McKay Avenue.

Officers arrived to find citizens tending to the teenaged male victim who was in a seated position in the west-side ditch.

Officers then met with a driver of a gold Dodge Caravan, who was stopped at the scene.

Investigators believe they have identified the involved driver and vehicle.

The 16-year-old male victim remains in hospital with stable, but life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed off for several hours to allow the Accident Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Identification Unit to process the scene.

Investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses, but believe there may still be witnesses to the incident who have not had the opportunity to speak with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4111, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.