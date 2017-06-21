Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday June 21st, 2017

Posted at 2:14pm

City News
Windsor Police have charged a Windsor man with sexual assault.

Police say the investigation began on Monday, June 19th, 2017.

They say that an adult female reported to officers that earlier in the day she had attended a Denture Clinic located in the 4700 block of Tecumseh Road East.

During the office visit, an adult male employee allegedly touched the female inappropriately.

Investigating officers located and arrested the male suspect without incident.

Mario Mouamer, a 40-year-old male from is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be a potential for other victims.

