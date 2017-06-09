Windsor Police Traffic in partnership with the Windsor Bicycling Committee will be conducting Bicycle Safety and Enforcement Week from June 11th to 17th 2017.

Police say that the purpose of this initiative is to raise awareness regarding offences related to bicycle safety. Safely sharing our roadways is a public safety concern for everyone.

Special attention this year will be directed toward the matter commonly known as the one metre rule. This rule took effect September 2015, providing cyclists more room for their safety. Failing to leave one metre while passing bicycle carries a penalty of $110 and two demerit points to your licence.

Also being implemented is their campaign entitled see and be seen. This education piece is aimed at cyclists and motorists making conscious efforts to identify one another while on the roadways. Making eye contact is essential to keep cyclists safe on our roadways. Officers will be on the lookout for aftermarket tinted windows not meeting legislation.

This offence known as “drive with windshield coated-view obstructed” carries a penalty of $110.