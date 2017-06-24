Today the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative (DWCC) is hosting the second-annual Spruce Up Bruce event, where community partners and residents come together to enjoy and enhance their local park.

Bruce Park, located in the 600-block between Bruce Avenue and Church Street, is home to community gardens, murals, basketball courts, and more. Today the DWCC is joined by Bike Windsor-Essex, Art Attack Windsor, Goodwill, Dougall Public School, and The YMCA of Windsor-Essex to host activities ranging from sports to arts to furniture collection.

“We do a lot of neighbourhood cleanups and resident engagement activities, so we’re combining those two ideas today,” says Sarah Cipkar, Community Development Coordinator at the DWCC.

“These types of events are awesome because it actually bring everybody out into the park from the community,” says Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin, who has volunteered to run the hot dog stand at today’s event. “It’s a great way to actually connect with the neighbourhood…Some of these neighbours are ones that wouldn’t come out to a ward meeting, or to an event that the city hosts, so this is more of a trusted, friendly environment.”

At 1 p.m. Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky will be on site to mark the launch of the DWCC’s Sport4All Program, which provides barrier-free sport opportunities to make physical activity and sport accessible to a greater number of individuals. Currently in its second year, the program was made possible thanks to a grant provided by The Ontario Trillium Foundation in early 2017.