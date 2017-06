The annual Bob Probert Ride in support of local cardiac services took off for the 7th time from Thunder Road on Huron Church. Over 1000 bikers came to show their support and do the route for another successful Bob Probert Ride.

Thanks for various local sponsors and the June 2nd Probert Classic, this year’s ride has already raised $100,000 and is still counting. This is added to the $647,218.24 that has already been raised from the past 6 rides.