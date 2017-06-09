Penske Truck Leasing has opened their new full-service truck leasing, consumer and commercial truck rental and contract truck fleet maintenance services at 4505 Fourth Street in Windsor.

This site contains three service bays and one wash bay in a 10,400-square-foot building on 7.5 acres.

“We have been steadily and strategically increasing our presence in Canada and the Ontario region specifically,” explained Dan O’Boyle, senior vice president for Penske’s north central region. “Our new location provides customers easy access to the E.C. Row expressway, Huron Church Road and is less than five minutes to the Ambassador Bridge.”

To contact the truck rental or maintenance departments, you can call 519-624-4380.