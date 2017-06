OPP are investigating after a pedestrian struck by motorcycle in Tecumseh.

According to police it happened around 11:30am on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 on Tecumseh Road between Southfield Road and Shawnee Road.

The pedestrian, a male party, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the motorcycle did not sustain any injuries. The road was temporarily closed but has now reopened.

They say that charges are pending.