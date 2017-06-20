On June 19th, 2017 the Essex County OPP used a CESSNA 206 fixed wing aircraft to combat aggressive driving on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Police say that in less than two hours with the assistance a total of 12 vehicles were identified and stopped.

In total, eight commercial motor vehicles were charged with following too closely, three drivers were charged with speeding, and one speeding violator was travelling in excess of 170 kilometers per hour and charged with stunt driving.

One commercial motor vehicle driver was also issued a roadside screening device test resulting in a warning and received a three-day licence suspension.