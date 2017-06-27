More than 400 participants and raised $22,103.79 for the Cardiac Wellness & Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare at the inaugural Heart & Soul Walk celebrating the life of Michael C. Rohrer held on May 20th.

“My brother was larger than life. He was someone who always gave; to his community, his friends and especially his family. Organizing the Heart & Soul walk to not only remember Michael but also give back to the community he was so passionate about felt right for our family,” said Jennifer Rohrer, Michael’s sister.

HDGH’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program is medically managed and assists individuals following a cardiac related event. The program responds to the growing concern of heart disease in the community by providing medical, education, nutritional, psychosocial and exercise support by a highly skilled interdisciplinary team.

“Losing Michael in such a tragic way came as a shock to everyone who knew him. As his friend and colleague, I know he would be proud to see these funds going to restore the lives of those who have experienced a cardiac related event, ” said Bill Marra, VP of External Affairs for HDGH. “We see the way this program changes lives every day at our hospital. Michael would be proud to be part of this.”

Plans are underway to make the Heart& Soul walk a yearly spring time tradition with funds going to expand Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s cardiac and pulmonary rehab services in Essex County.