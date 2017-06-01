Lakeshore OPP are investigating a missing person occurrence from a residence in the 100 block of Essex County Road 42.

Police say that 58-year-old Joseph Chauvin was last seen at his residence on Wednesday May 31st, 2017 at approximately 9am.

Chauvin is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, and light brown hair past his neck with a goatee.

He was possibly wearing a blueish plaid coloured shirt, blue jeans and a baseball hat

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakeshore OPP detachment at 519-728-1810.