OPP are looking for help to solve a break and enter.

They say that on Tuesday June 13th, 2017 they were called to a break and enter to a home in the 7000 block of Highway 3 in Tecumseh.

Police are asking members of the public who may have been at or in the vicinity of the Petro Canada gas station on Highway 3 between the hours of 8:am and 2pm on June 13th and observed any suspicious persons and or vehicles in that area to contact them at 519.723.2491.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.