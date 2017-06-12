OPP are investigating an attempted robbery at a Leamington grocery store.

OPP say it happened around 12:30pm on June 9th, 2017 at a grocery store on Erie Street North near the intersection of Clark Street.

It was reported that a lone male brandishing a knife entered the business demanding money but the employee refused to comply and the suspect fled on foot empty-handed.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 6 foot to 6 foot 3 inches tall, approximately 250 pounds and having a heavy build. He had dark hair and wore dark track pants and a dark coloured top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP Leamington Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.