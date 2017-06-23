Windsor Police have arrested one of two suspects wanted for a robbery at a pharmacy on June 9th, 2017 in the 1400 block of Provincial Road.

Police say that on Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 at approximately 6:15pm, they located a suspect wanted about an unrelated ongoing fraud and possession of stolen property investigation. The male suspect was arrested in the area of Glengarry Avenue and Tuscarora Street.

Major crime investigators were also able to identify him as one of the alleged suspects from the pharmacy robbery.

Mitchell Wynants, a 26-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with robbery while armed with offensive weapon and have face disguised with intent to commit indictable offence.

He is also charged with four counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of possession/use credit card obtained by offence, and possession of stolen property in relation to the seperate investigation.

Police continue to investigate the incident including the driver of the silver SUV and the identity of the second male suspect.

The second suspect is described as a white male, between 20 and 25 years old, 5’8, with short dark hair. He was wearing a gray hooded jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.