This year there are new ticket options for carnival rides at the LaSalle Strawberry Festival.

You can purchase your tickets in advance and save. Pay $40 for 35 tickets. These tickets must be purchased in advance at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. These ride tickets are only available until Wednesday, June 7th.

Robertson Amusements is also offering a ride all day pass on Friday, June 9th. The Unlimited Ride Pass is $30 per person, and is valid on Friday only from 11:30am to 11pm. The Unlimited Ride Pass can be purchased at the ticket booth in the park on Friday.

Following tradition, Thursday night, June 8th, is Toonie Night. On Thursday, all rides are just $2 each. Ride tickets must be purchased at the ticket booth in the park on Thursday night.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place from June 8th to 11th at Gil Maure Park.