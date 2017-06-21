The new library currently under construction at the Optimist Community Centre will be named the W.F. Chisholm Branch. City Council and the Windsor Public Library Board have both approved bestowing the honour on Mr. Chisholm, a well-respected local automotive executive and founder of Rose City Ford Sales Limited.

Windsor Public Library CEO Kitty Pope considers the naming of the new branch a truly fitting tribute to Bill. “He has worked tirelessly for Windsor and our automotive industry. His entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with his willingness to challenge himself in the world of business in a respectful manner, is the epitome of a successful business professional. When John and Sophia Chisholm approached us with the suggestion of sponsoring the new library as a tribute to their father we quickly realized that Bill’s inspirational career is perfectly aligned with this library which will house the Windsor Public Library’s Automotive Archives.”

Owner and President of Rose City Ford John Chisholm is thrilled at the opportunity to establish a legacy of appreciation for his father. “My father’s determination to launch himself as a successful and respected member of the local retail automotive industry is a story of resilience, integrity, and belief in his community. I know that I speak for every employee – past and present – at Rose City Ford, in expressing our heartfelt pleasure in being able to support this initiative and leave a lasting ‘thank you’ to our founder.”

The new 6,500 square foot, 21st century facility will have a distinctly automotive theme. The Automotive Archives are the first of their kind in Canada, constituting a collection of 4,600 volumes including rare automotive memorabilia and an collection of original design sketches by a leading car designer and will share space with a total collection size of 22,000 volumes comprising print, audio, video, and multilingual resources for people of all ages. Public tech space including study space, WIFI, and computers will complement the archives and serve as a modern and comfortable arena for further research and learning.

Designed by local architect Dan Amicone of Architecttura Inc., the new $2.46 million branch connects to the west end of the Optimist Community Centre on Ypres Avenue in South Walkerville and will open in October 2017.