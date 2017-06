OPP have now laid a murder charge in relation to a death investigation in Leamington.

Police say that around 8:30pm on June 28th, 2017 they were called to Talbot Street East where the body of a 46-year-old woman was discovered.

As a result of the investigation, Cheng Sun, age 51 of Leamington has been charged with first degree murder.

The victim has been identified as Weqiong Du-Sun also of Leamington.