Windsor Police have laid more charges against a denture clinic employee.

Police say that following the news on June 21st of the arrest of 40-year-old Mario Mouamer, several more adult females reported to police that they had been sexually assaulted by the same man.

The reported assaults occurred between September 2013 and February 2017.

All of the victims identified to date have reported that the assaults occurred while attending the same Denture Clinic located in the 4700 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Mouamer is charged with an additional eight counts of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may still be a potential for further victims.