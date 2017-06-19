A proposed lease agreement between the City of Windsor and Riverside Minor Baseball would allow for the construction of a Miracle Field on the former site of Riverside Arena only. The agreement would be for a period of ten years with two additional options for renewal of 25 years.

Under the terms, Riverside Minor Baseball would be responsible for all costs associated with construction of the miracle diamond, parking lot, and cenotaph, including ongoing maintenance.

Discussions would also be ongoing between the city and Riverside for other mutually beneficially projects to improve St. Rose Park.

The City of Windsor would demolish the former Concord School and sell the land for residential development.

Local business man Rick Farrow announced a pledge of $500,000 over a period of three years. Riverside Minor Baseball has raised over $1 million for the project.

Council approved the motion 10 to 1 with Councillor Holt voting no, as he said he rather see the land used for residential development.