Mill Street Public School In Leamington will close at the end of this month.

The Public Board of Trustees made the decision during a special public meeting Thursday evening to conclude the Leamington Program and Accommodation Review.

Trustees also voted to create a JK-SK French Immersion program at Gore Hill Public School beginning in September 2017 with a grade level added each year thereafter. This would be for the entire Leamington family of schools.

The recommendation to submit a business case to the Ministry of Education for a new building to consolidate the Gore Hill and M.D. Bennie school communities was not supported by Trustees.

Boundary adjustments affecting three schools were approved. Students currently attending the schools will receive a limited exemption, without transportation, to remain where they are until graduation.

The current M.D. Bennie PS boundary north (including) Mersea Road 3 and east (including) Hodgins Street, which is north of the abandoned track, will become part of the Mt. Carmel-Blytheswood Public School boundary.

The current Queen Elizabeth PS boundary that is west of Erie Street (including the west side of the street) will become part of the M.D. Bennie PS boundary.