

Mayor Drew Dilkens is going for a walk and he wants you to join him.

The mayor will be taking walks in different wards and is looking for those who live in the ward to join him along the way to talk about the issues that matter to you.

On Tuesday, June 20th he will be in Ward 7 starting at the Cora Greenwood Parkette at 6:30pm. From there he will walk from the park towards Banwell Road, around Blue Heron Lake to McNorton Street, then back up Radcliffe Avenue to return to the park.

You can join him for the entire route (approximately three kilometres), or connect along the way.

On Wednesday, June 21st he will be in Ward 4 starting from Willistead Park and in Ward 3 on Thursday, June 22nd starting at Jackson Park. Both at 6:30pm.

Follow the Mayor on Facebook for future routes and dates.