Brian Masse M.P. is seeking drawings and or an essay for a competition to help celebrate Canada 150. ”

I am calling on the youth of our community to submit an essay, poem or drawing on either your hopes for a Canada of the Future or a Canada of the Past”, said Masse.

The competition will for youth 7 years old to 17 years old. There will be ten age categories and the finalists selected will have their piece published in Brian Masse’s flyer distribution to be delivered in the riding of Windsor West to celebrate Canada 150.

Drawings can be either paintings or sketches or anything that you believe represents CANADA. It can be a place, scene, monument or statue. It might be friends walking the riverfront or a place in your memory that is significant to you. Please add a one sentence caption/description of your drawing. Essays should consist of approximately 100 to 300 words maximum.

All drawings/ essays/ poems will be judged and the 20 winning entrants will be featured in Brian Masse’s community flyers distributed to the riding of Windsor West.

The deadline for submission for all drawings and essays is Friday, June 23rd by 4pm. As there will be 20 winners in total, some of the other submissions will also be featured on the www.brianmasse.ca website.

E-mail your essay, poem and/or drawing to: [email protected] or submit to the Constituency Office at 2-1398 Ouellette Avenue.