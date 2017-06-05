The driver involved in an accident on Saturday, May 27th, 2017 in Amherstburg has succumbed to his injuries.

The two vehicle accident happened at 6:35 am at the intersection of County Rd 10 and Concession 8 North.

Police say that a 1999 black Ford F150 pick up and a 1992 black Honda Civic had crashed. Both drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles and were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic later died as result of his injuries.

Charges are not expected to be laid in this case.