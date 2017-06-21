A Windsor man is facing charges after a break and enter.

Police say around 2am on Wednesday June 21, 2017 they were called to a business located in the 4100 block of Walker Road for a commercial alarm.

Officers arrived and observed a mountain bike near the rear door of the business. While investigating officers observed a male exit the front door and he was quickly placed under arrest without incident.

Investigators recovered a tool which was believed to have been used by the male to force open a door of the business. There was also a quantity of property gathered within the business which appeared to be ready to transport out.

Jordan Page, a 35-year-old male from Windsor is charged with break and enter and possession of break in instruments.