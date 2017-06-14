Windsor Police say that in the morning hours of Monday June 12th, 2017 they began an investigation into a stolen motor vehicle.

Officers learned that the spare ignition key was left in the centre console and the complainant noticed the vehicle was missing sometime overnight.

The complainant reached out on social media in regard to his stolen Jeep and received a number of responses including a video of a male riding his vehicle which was posted on social media. The complainant subsequently forwarded the video to police.

Police were able to identify the male driver in the video and continued to investigate. On June 13th, 2017 at approximately 9:30am, the vehicle was located in the 900 block of St. Luke. The male was also located nearby and placed under arrest without incident.

Investigation also revealed that the front and rear licence plates attached to the recovered stolen vehicle had been reported stolen from other parked vehicles.

Melvin Jackson, a 30-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and breach of probation.