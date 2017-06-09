Simona Kukurzovic, a Grade 11 student at Vincent Massey Secondary School, was awarded a small bursary after winning the Optimist Club of Riverside’s oratorical contest based on a theme of “What the World Gains from Optimism.”

In addition, Kukurzovic was sent to the zone level where she competed against winners from other Optimist Clubs in Windsor. Being one of the two winners in the zone competition she moved to the District where she did won the District level and a $2,500 scholarship.

Winning this level she now advances to the Optimist International Regional /World Championship to be held at the Saint Louis University, June 15th and 16th, 2017 for a chance to win an additional $5,000 or up to another $15,000 scholarship.

“Simona did a wonderful job presenting her speech about the questions posed to her,” Club President Dwight Phillips said. “The members of our Optimist Club have no doubt that Simona Kukurzovic has a bright future ahead of her.”