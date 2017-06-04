Libro Credit Union has awarded a total of $62,000 to passionate student leaders from across southwestern Ontario through the Libro Student Award Program, supporting youth leadership and building prosperity across the region.

Each of the 31 youth honoured with a $2,000 award demonstrated outstanding leadership, commitment and service in their local communities through volunteerism while balancing a high level of academic performance.

Locally there were eight recipients. They are Luke Strong of Belle River, Alli Oliphant of Blenheim, Alicia Lee of Essex, Michael Abbott of Harrow, Cristina Pearce of Kingsville, Christa Bressan of LaSalle, Domenique Mastronardi of Leamington and Robin Smith of Woodslee.