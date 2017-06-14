LaSalle’s Outdoor Pool is officially open for the summer!

Recreation swims will take place on the weekends in from 2pm to 4pm. Regular admission fees apply.

Canada Day will be celebrated at the LaSalle Outdoor Pool on Sunday, July 2nd. A free swim will take place from 12:noon to 5pm.

On Monday, July 3rd, the summer schedule begins. Recreation swims take place daily Monday to Saturday from 2pm to 4pm. New this year, the LaSalle Outdoor Pool will be open on Sundays from 12noon to 5pm.

Weather-permitting, the LaSalle Outdoor Pool will remain open throughout September with recreation swims being offered on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.

Children under 2 are free, children 2 to 13 years old are $2 each, and swimmers aged 14 and up are $3 each. There is also a family rate of $10 for a maximum of five swimmers.

Summer swim passes are available for purchase from the front desk at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. The swim passes allow for unlimited access to the recreation swims at the LaSalle Outdoor Pool and Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. Summer swim passes range in price from $55 to $150.