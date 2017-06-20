The Town of LaSalle is once again looking to recognize volunteers for their hard work and dedication.

The community is encouraged to submit nomination forms to recognize members of the community who go above and beyond. Council members review the nominations and choose a volunteer who stands out in each category.

Nominations are now being accepted for citizen of the year, young citizen of the year, outstanding service club volunteer, outstanding board volunteer, and milestone recipients (volunteers who have 15, 25 or 30 years of service with the same organization or club).

Nominations in all categories are being accepted until Monday, July 31st, 2017. Nomination forms are available on the Town of LaSalle website or can be picked-up from the Administration/Clerk’s counter on the first floor of the LaSalle Civic Centre.

The award recipients will be acknowledged at a celebration at the LaSalle Civic Centre on Friday, September 22nd.