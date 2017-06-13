Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday June 13th, 2017

Posted at 1:13pm

LaSalle
The Town of LaSalle is inviting artists to apply to paint a mural on one of eight Bell Canada outdoor utility boxes in LaSalle as part of the 2017 Bell Box Murals Project.

Artists will be chosen by a jury based on their connection with the Town of LaSalle, experience painting on outdoor surfaces, portfolio of past work, and concept for the mural (themes: history of LaSalle, the Griffon, LaSalle’s 25th anniversary, depictions of landmarks that have existed over the years).

Interested mural artists are invited to apply by 5pm on Wednesday, June 14th, 2017. For application details, you can email [email protected]

