The Town of Kingsville is launching a new emergency notification system called Kingsville Alerts. This new system will streamline communication between the Town and its staff, citizens, and businesses during critical events such as floods, fires, and other emergencies.

“If there’s a natural disaster, service outage, or public safety concern, we want to get that information to the right people at the right time,” said Kingsville Mayor, Nelson Santos. “This system allows our Emergency Communications team to strategically target messages directly to affected individuals, or alert everyone registered in the system at once.”

Residents listed in the Town of Kingsville’s database will be automatically subscribed to Kingsville Alerts by the phone number on record; however, self-registration is strongly urged to ensure the fastest, most direct communication pathways are being utilized. Contact information can include email, landline, cellphone and SMS/Text. While self-registering, residents will also have the option to expand their Alerts to include routine announcements, such as road closures and water utility maintenance.

“The Kingsville Alerts system provides another tool to effectively inform the public during emergencies,” stated Kingsville Fire Chief, Chuck Parsons. “Sending information across all types of devices gives our residents access to real-time public information when they need it most.”

Residents and businesses are encouraged to register immediately. Enrollment only takes about a minute and can be done online at www.kingsville.ca/alerts, by phone at 519-733-2314, or in person at the Municipal Office, 2021 Division Road North.