July is Community Cat month at the Humane Society’s Veterinary Clinic, and with the assistance of Petsmart Charities of Canada, they will be offering spay and neuter surgeries for stray and feral cats for free.

In addition to the surgery, feral cats will also receive a free ear tip, microchip, and FVRCP vaccine. Appointments are required, and limited to three per person.

Traps are available to allow caregivers to safely capture feral cats for surgery.

For more information, contact the Humane Society.