Residential house sales were up 13.32% in May, compared to the same time one year ago according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

Last month, 791 homes were sold, compared with 698 in May 2017.

It was in South Windsor where most homes changed hands with 129 sold, followed by Central Windsor/Downtown with 122, and East Windsor saw 104 homes sold.

In the county, Lakeshore was the most popular area with 99 houses sold, LaSalle saw 86 and Leamington 64.

Overall, for the first five months of 2017, 3,851 homes have sold compared to 3,912 in 2016.