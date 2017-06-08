Mostly CloudyNow
22 °C
72 °F
Partly CloudyThu
23 °C
75 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormFri
26 °C
78 °F		ClearSat
31 °C
87 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday June 8th, 2017

Posted at 8:46pm

Business
Print Friendly

Residential house sales were up 13.32% in May, compared to the same time one year ago according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

Last month, 791 homes were sold, compared with 698 in May 2017.

It was in South Windsor where most homes changed hands with 129 sold, followed by Central Windsor/Downtown with 122, and East Windsor saw 104 homes sold.

In the county, Lakeshore was the most popular area with 99 houses sold, LaSalle saw 86 and Leamington 64.

Overall, for the first five months of 2017, 3,851 homes have sold compared to 3,912 in 2016.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.