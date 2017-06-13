Campus Police at the University of Windsor are investigating after anti-feminist, and anti-Islamic graffiti was found last week in the Women’s & Gender Studies Department and near the Bystander Initiative Office.

The University Faculty Association says that they are alarmed that this hate graffiti appeared well-planned, calmly executed, and targeted at particular members of the faculty.

“We are writing to express our dismay at the event, but equally to urge the administration to diligently investigate the origin of the slanders; and ensure that adequate security is in place to ensure that our members can work free from worry, at whatever hours they choose to work,” said WUFA in a statement.

“Campus Community Police are doing the best they can to identify those responsible and prevent further similar acts. Such activity is hurtful, and can never be tolerated at the University of Windsor,” said Dr. Alan Wildeman, President, and Vice-Chancellor.

Anyone with information is asked to call campus police.