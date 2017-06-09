Ground was broken Friday morning officially starting the conversion and renovation of the former Verdi Club on Texas Road into the a new Family fun entertainment centre to be called The Fort.

The first phase of the re-development includes the renovations to the existing 30,000 Sq. Ft. facility. This will include laser tag, bowling lanes, a large arcade and party rental rooms.

Also included in this phase are the already completed renovation to The Barrick’s Restaurant, The Bunker Pavilion and beach volleyball courts which are already fully operational.

The Second phase of the re-development, which is still in the design phase, will include a future Campground with 200 sites, including amenities and other family attractions.