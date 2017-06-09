Partly CloudyNow
26 °C
79 °F
Partly CloudyFri
26 °C
80 °F		ClearSat
31 °C
88 °F		ClearSun
33 °C
91 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday June 9th, 2017

Posted at 6:31pm

Business
Print Friendly

Ground was broken Friday morning officially starting the conversion and renovation of the former Verdi Club on Texas Road into the a new Family fun entertainment centre to be called The Fort.

The first phase of the re-development includes the renovations to the existing 30,000 Sq. Ft. facility.   This will include laser tag, bowling lanes, a large arcade and party rental rooms.

Also included in this phase are the already completed renovation to The Barrick’s Restaurant, The Bunker Pavilion and beach volleyball courts which are already fully operational.

The Second phase of the re-development, which is still in the design phase, will include a future Campground with 200 sites, including amenities and other family attractions.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.