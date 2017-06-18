Written by For The Love of Paws:

Max is a 2 year old, 60 pound Shepherd Mix He’s a great dog, nice manners, kind and gentle, social with other dogs, ignores cats, fine with puppies, loves humans. Hit by a car and left unattended for 3 days, Max knows his share of neglect and pain, but you would never guess that, because his personality is stellar! He had a broken pelvis and had to be contained for 6 very long weeks. He never complained or whined and now islooking for his forever home From his foster family; He is very quiet and well mannered. Listens well to basic commands and is learning to walk nicely on his leash. He is great with my kids and even tolerates his grumpy foster brother Bear who is always trying to show him who is boss. He doesn’t bark except when overly excited about the prospect of meeting a new dog friend along his walks. He is crate trained and loves to go for walks, car rides or to just hang out near someone. He is a sweet boy who we will definitely miss having around after he finds his forever home. Max must go to a home with a secured fenced in yard.