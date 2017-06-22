Last updated: Thursday June 22nd, 10:57am

Sears Home on Legacy Park Drive is one of many Sears stores to close as they look to restructure after bring have been granted an order under the creditor protection Thursday morning.

The order authorizes the Sears Canada Group to obtain debtor-in-possession financing in the aggregate principal amount of C$450 million (the “DIP Financing”), with (i) the Company’s existing ABL lenders, with Wells Fargo Capital Finance Corporation acting as administrative agent, and (ii) the Company’s existing term loan lenders, with GACP Finance Co., LLC acting as administrative agent.

The DIP Financing is expected to provide the Sears Canada Group with sufficient liquidity to maintain business operations throughout the CCAA proceedings.

“Sears Canada Group will work to complete its restructuring in a timely fashion and hopes to exit CCAA protection as soon as possible in 2017, better positioned to capitalize on the opportunities that exist in the Canadian retail marketplace,” read a company statement.

With the Windsor Home Store closure, they also announced the closing of 20 full-line locations, plus 14 other Sears Home Stores, 10 “Sears Outlet” and 14 Sears Hometown locations as well as a corresponding planned reduction in its workforce of approximately 2,900 positions across its retail network and at its corporate head office in Toronto.