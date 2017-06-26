The Ontario Provincial Police major crime unit has laid two additional charges against former Kingsville Fire Chief Robert Kissner.

Police say that as a result of an investigation which began in December 2016, additional counts of sexual exploitation and sexual assault have been laid against Kissner. The allegations are reported to have taken place in 2015 when the victim was sixteen years of age.

Kissner is currently charged with eleven counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual interference in relation to multiple victims.

Investigators are still seeking information relating to this incident and ask that any person with information contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.