Friday June 23rd, 2017

Posted at 10:44am

Weather
File photo

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook.

They say that due to predicted west winds,with potential sustained speeds of 30 km/hr and gusts to 40 km/hr throughout the
weekend and into Monday there is the possibility for near shore erosion with wave overtopping and spray.

In the areas of direct wave attack there is also the possibility of potential breakwall damage.

The areas of the Region most affected by west winds are the west shoreline of Pelee Island and along the shoreline of the Municipality of Leamington from the tip of Point Pelee National Park westerly to the Leamington Marina.

