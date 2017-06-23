The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook.

They say that due to predicted west winds,with potential sustained speeds of 30 km/hr and gusts to 40 km/hr throughout the

weekend and into Monday there is the possibility for near shore erosion with wave overtopping and spray.

In the areas of direct wave attack there is also the possibility of potential breakwall damage.

The areas of the Region most affected by west winds are the west shoreline of Pelee Island and along the shoreline of the Municipality of Leamington from the tip of Point Pelee National Park westerly to the Leamington Marina.