The Detroit River Fireworks light up the night sky tonight at 9:55pm, but don’t expect to drive right up to them!

The City of Windsor and Windsor Police have laid out a detailed map of street closures and detours downtown and along the riverfront for this evening that start at 6pm.

Riverside Drive will be closed completely from the Ambassador Bridge to Devonshire Road. Northbound streets that join with Riverside will be restricted to residential access to the intersection located one block to the south of Riverside Drive.

McDougall Avenue from Riverside Drive to Wyandotte Street will be strictly used for bus travel only. Transit Windsor will be transporting passengers from Devonshire Mall to the downtown core and returning passengers after the completion of the fireworks.

Ouellette Avenue will be closed from Riverside Drive to Elliott Street. A number of streets in the downtown core will be closed or restricted between Riverside Drive to the north and Wyandotte Street to the south and between Victoria Avenue to the west and McDougall Street to the east.

Police say residents should be prepared to present identification verifying their address if entering the restricted area after 6pm.

All riverfront parking lots will be closed

Glengarry Street and Aylmer Street from Wyandotte Street to Riverside Drive, McDougall Avenue from Tuscarora Street to Giles and Victoria Avenue from Wyandotte Street to Erie Street are all designated no stopping zones from 12noon Monday to 2am Tuesday.

For public safety reasons, cyclists, e-bike riders, and skateboarders are asked to refrain from riding within the road closures, riverfront trail, and any area around pedestrians.