It’s fireworks night and Transit Windsor is offering you an easy way to see the show and get home afterwards.

A free park n’ ride shuttle service from Devonshire Mall to the downtown area will also be provided between 6pm and 9:30pm. The return service begins immediately after the fireworks and continues until approximately 12:15am, or until all passengers in line have boarded the bus to return to their cars.

In addition, Windsorites are able to ride city buses (tunnel bus excluded) for free after 6pm.

Wyandotte and Ouellette will be the end of the line for all buses operating out of the Windsor International Transit Terminal as it will close at 6pm when the streets close for the fireworks.

A complete listing off all Transit Windsor detours can be found here.