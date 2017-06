Last updated: Sunday June 25th, 4:05pm

The cause of a fire in the 1000 block of Pelissier is listed as careless smoking.

The fire broke out around 10:30am Sunday.

Crews battled and extinguished the blaze and the fire was declared out shortly after 11am.

Investigators say it started in the basement unit and left eight people displaced.

One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation on scene.

Damage is set at $150,000.