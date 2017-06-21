In Honour of the Ones We Love and St. Clair Centre for the Arts present the Sixth Annual Fireworks Fundraiser in support of our Kids Beating Cancer (Honourable Little Ninjas) Martial Arts Program this Monday evening.

Families will enjoy the fireworks display and a DJ dance party from the comfort of the Skyline Room overlooking the Detroit River. Food and activity tickets available for purchase.

“Honourable Little Ninjas is community based, community focused, and available at no charge to our children and their supportive siblings in Windsor and Essex County. It’s inspiring to see the changes in the children they as work through the program and earn their belts,” said Anita Imperioli, Executive Director, In Honour of the Ones We Love.

Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are $15 per person. All ages welcome. For fireworks fundraiser tickets call 519-972-0083, email [email protected] , or visit our community office at 2488 McDougall Street, Unit #3.