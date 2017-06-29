OvercastNow
Thursday June 29th, 2017

Posted at 8:00am

City News
Essex-Windsor EMS will welcome 11 newly hired Essex-Windsor EMS Paramedics at a paramedic commencement ceremony Thursday morning.

The process for them to reach this point has been extensive. In the spring of 2017, Essex-Windsor EMS posted for Part-time Primary Care Paramedics positions and received over 150 applications.

After a written test, successful applicants were chosen to complete a comprehensive paramedic practical evaluation. In addition, candidates were also required to pass a qualifying interview and physical fitness evaluation.

As a result, Essex-Windsor EMS selected 11 candidates.  They are:

  • Mamoun Abu Khatir
  • Carman Cioffi
  • Anthony De Santis
  • Nicole Fields
  • Nathan Jean
  • Jeffrey Kfrerer
  • Mitchell Postma
  • Erick Potvin
  • Colin Smallwood
  • Tim Taggart
  • Mattew Temporal

 

 

 

