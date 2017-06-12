The Town of Essex is set to Tune Up the Parks, a summer-long celebration of music.

The annual music series opens in Colchester on Monday, June 12th with musician Jesse Sharron, followed by Lawrence Hank in Essex Centre on Wednesday, June 14th.

Now in its third year, the music series has a new name and an expanded number of concerts and locations. Along with weekly performances on Mondays at Colchester Park and Wednesdays at Heritage Gardens Park in Essex Centre, two Friday night concerts in Harrow and another in McGregor are planned.

“The success of this music series can be traced to the excellent participation of local musicians and enthusiastic appreciation of the audiences that come out to support them,” says Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “Musical genres this year include folk, rock, pop, country, blues, jazz, and much more.”

Be sure to bring your own chair or blanket. Concerts begin at 7pm and are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

The full schedule is posted on the Town’s online events calendar at essex.ca.