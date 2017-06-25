Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday June 25th, 2017

Posted at 3:00pm

Construction
County Road 50:
Will have lane restrictions between Holiday Bluff Drive and Municipal No. 455  until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 50:
Will have lane restrictions between Conservation Blvd. and Cedar Creek Bridge until August 11th, 2017.

County Road 21:
Will be closed at Pike Creek until September 1st, 2017.

County Road 22 and 19:
Road construction with lane reductions in place until November 2017.

County Road 31:
Will be closed between County Road 8 and County Road 46 until June 30th.

County Road 50:
Will be closed between Ambassador Beach Road and Beverly Blvd. from 7am on June 19th to June 23rd 5pm for the Town of Essex Drainage Project.

Road Painting Operations:
Line painting on County Roads will occur throughout the warmer months. The operations are clearly identified with truck mounted signs. To avoid driving in the “wet paint” do not attempt to pass these slow moving trucks.

