Sunday June 18th, 2017

Posted at 3:00pm

Construction
County Road 21:
Will be closed at Pike Creek until September 1st, 2017.

County Road 22 and 19:
Road construction with lane reductions in place until November 2017.

County Road 31:
Will be closed between County Road 8 and County Road 46 until June 30th.

County Road 14:
Will be closed between County Road 31 and County Road 27 until June 23rd.

 

Road Painting Operations:
Line painting on County Roads will occur throughout the warmer months. The operations are clearly identified with truck mounted signs. To avoid driving in the “wet paint” do not attempt to pass these slow moving trucks.

