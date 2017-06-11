County Road 22 and 19:

Road construction with lane reductions in place until November 2017.

County Road 31:

Will be closed between County Road 8 and County Road 46 until June 30th.



County Road 14:

Will be closed between County Road 31 and County Road 27 until June 23rd.

County Road 23:

Will have lane restrictions between County Road 20 and the greenway from June 12th to June 16th.

County Road 23:

Will have lane restrictions between County Road 8 and County Road 46 from June 12th to June 16.

Road Painting Operations:

Line painting on County Roads will occur throughout the warmer months. The operations are clearly identified with truck mounted signs. To avoid driving in the “wet paint” do not attempt to pass these slow moving trucks.